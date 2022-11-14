SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

