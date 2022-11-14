SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.
Mastercard stock opened at $339.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
