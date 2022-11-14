SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.