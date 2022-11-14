SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 293,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.