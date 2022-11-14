SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

ATO opened at $110.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

