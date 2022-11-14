SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 97,718 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 8.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $81.26.

