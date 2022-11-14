SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $199.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

