SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

