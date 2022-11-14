Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.50

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.07), with a volume of 10329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.25 ($1.10).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £79.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,762.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.43.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $0.57. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

In other news, insider Mike Balfour acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,053.54).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

