Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

