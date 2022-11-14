Scotiabank Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$168.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
