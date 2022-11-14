Scotiabank Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$168.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TFI International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.