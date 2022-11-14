Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 10.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SEA worth $40,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

SEA stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 359,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,667. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

