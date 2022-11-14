SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $355.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 95.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $156,670,000 after acquiring an additional 638,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 46.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $176,360,000 after acquiring an additional 466,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

