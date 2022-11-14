Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
