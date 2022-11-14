Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Seagen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

