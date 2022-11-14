Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Seaport Global Acquisition II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

SGII opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

