Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to SEK 75

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $6.48 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Securitas AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.