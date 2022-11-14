Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to SEK 75

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $6.48 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Securitas AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

