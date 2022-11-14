Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Semtech by 75.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Semtech by 173.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 41,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Semtech by 18.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

