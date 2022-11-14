Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,467. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

