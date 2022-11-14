Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Sera Prognostics stock remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,722. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 20,490.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SERA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

