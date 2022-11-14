Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Sernova Price Performance
Shares of SEOVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
About Sernova
