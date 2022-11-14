Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of SEOVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Sernova

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

