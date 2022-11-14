Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 6,154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,174.0 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

