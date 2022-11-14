Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

