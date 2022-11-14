Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,014 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $63,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

