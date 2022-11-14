Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Announces 1 Dividend of $1.19

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) announced a 1 dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Shaw Communications Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.