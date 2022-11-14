Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 160,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.