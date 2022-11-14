Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %
SGIOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 257,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.20.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
