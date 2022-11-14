Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.98. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 5,429 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 570.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.