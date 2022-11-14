ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.86% of ShockWave Medical worth $58,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $20,881,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $19,154,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.19. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,829 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

