Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.06. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.73).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

