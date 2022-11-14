Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06. The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.06. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.73).
Global Ports Company Profile
