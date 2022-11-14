Short Interest in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Rises By 43.8%

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVNA remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. 7 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of 7 Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,696,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 923,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,951,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

