Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Grows By 19.3%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 607,300 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

