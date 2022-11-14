Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Drops By 39.9%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD opened at $9.27 on Monday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
