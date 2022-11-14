Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Grows By 37.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 276,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

