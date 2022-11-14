Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Increases By 60.3%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AVCT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $46.95.

Institutional Trading of American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

