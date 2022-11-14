Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expands By 15.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.61. 7,715,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

