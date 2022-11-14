Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Grows By 43.5%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

RCEL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

