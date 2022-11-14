Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Declines By 42.9%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,067.55 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,783.55 and a 1 year high of $2,539.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,880.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,078.12.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

