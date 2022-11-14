Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Decreases By 14.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. 216,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,668. The firm has a market cap of $856.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
