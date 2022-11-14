Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Increases By 16.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,010. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.
In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
