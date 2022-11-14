Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Increases By 16.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,010. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

