Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Rises By 14.9%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 548.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $10,102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 76.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 687,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.0% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CAE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 408,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.