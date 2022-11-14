Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Rises By 14.9%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 548.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $10,102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 76.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 687,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.0% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CAE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 408,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.