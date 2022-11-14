Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 16.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 214,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 43,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

