Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 60.0%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPHRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.