Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Drops By 24.9%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 32,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

