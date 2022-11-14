Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Grows By 16.8%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUBXF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,751. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

