Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Decreases By 16.7%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

Shares of DTRK remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. DATATRAK International has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.