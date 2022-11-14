Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Expands By 15.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DatChat by 164.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 140,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DatChat in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DATS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 96,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,665. DatChat has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

