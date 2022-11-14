Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Increases By 19.2%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.3 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.57. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

See Also

