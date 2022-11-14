Short Interest in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Drops By 17.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

