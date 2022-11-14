Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Rises By 60.0%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EPRXF stock remained flat at 3.31 during midday trading on Monday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of 2.66 and a twelve month high of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

