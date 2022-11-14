Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 64.2%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Featured Stories

